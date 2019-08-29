Because of the unique situation Huntsville is in as a prison town, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Huntsville ISD, Marcus Forney, tells the staff that their efforts can either lead their students to the penitentiary or Sam Houston State, or a career.
“Role models can be inspirational people; if students see me, and if they know what my story is, they can emulate that and become successful,” he said. “I want to be an inspiration. Sometimes, we as teachers devalue ourselves and our impact on our students, but we have a tremendous impact through our policies and our curriculum.”
Forney had a 27-year career as a teacher, following in the footsteps of his mother, and has gained a reputation of improving districts.
“I like to mentor kids ... I like seeing kids excel from an academic perspective,” he said. “Also, everybody can impact a student, regardless of the position they are in, from the principal down to the custodian.”
Forney said his mantra is that everywhere he goes, and with the people he teachers, leave it better than it was before.
“It’s important to give back, and it’s important for kids to see role models — normal, average, everyday people coming back to assist them,” he said.
