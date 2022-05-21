Dr. Harley Edwin Rex was a music professor at San Houston State University for 35 who had served as a saxophone soloist in the Presidents Ceremonial Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” in Washington D.C. for eight years. He played for Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. While stationed at Fort Meyer in Arlington, the Army Band participated alongside “The Old Guard” in numerous ceremonial events including “The Tomb of the Unknowns.”
Rex taught woodwinds and music appreciation at SHSU and directed the jazz band. He began the SHSU military marching band and proudly taught the History of Rock and Roll, which became one of the most popular classes on campus. He organized and published the textbook for the class, which had approximately 800 students each semester. Rex also started the university music therapy program.
Rex directed the band for the prison rodeo at the arena close to the Walls Unit in the '70s and '80s. He also directed bands that played for July 4 at Kate Barr Ross Park and arranged an event with the SHSU Symphony Orchestra for a special production Handel's 'Messiah.' Rex was a member of the Houston Symphony.
Marjorie Rex was a devoted wife who was also heavily involved in Huntsville’s civic activities. She served eight years on Huntsville City Council and 30 years on the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Board. Her other interests included teaching piano lessons and starting the Huntsville Book Club. The Rex family was active in Kiwanis and Habitat for Humanity. Both husband and wife were Ministers of Music at First United Methodist Church and members from 1962 throughout their lives.
Their oldest son, Donald Rex is a dentist who now lives with his wife, Ruth in Fort Bend County. Their son, David Rex is a doctor who lives with wife, DeeDee live in Elkins Lake. The youngest sibling, daughter Cindy Carlow is a business manager who lives with her husband, Charles in Huntsville. The Rexes also had four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
“They will always be missed and gave back so much. They loved Huntsville and Huntsville loved them,” said Carlow.
Harley Edwin Rex and Marjorie Jean Brodrick Rex were laid to rest May 5 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. The service was officiated by “The Old Guard,” presenting full military honors and 21 gun salute. Eighteen family members from all over the country were in attendance.
