Stacy Lawler, the wastewater superintendent for the city of Huntsville, not only grew into his role as a leader, but into his role as a community servant.
“I just like to give to the community,” he said. “I grew up here, and I like to help my neighbors, my family, my friends. You’re never more than two people away from anyone in Huntsville, and you never know whose life you’ve made a difference in.”
Lawler is president of the Sons of the American Legion Post 85, a position he’s had for years. Additionally, he helped found the Fred Pirkle/Shotgun Fred Barbecue Showdown, held in February each year at the Walker County Fairgrounds, and he cooks for fundraisers and people.
Lawler’s philosophy is what he calls the platinum rule — treat people the way they want to be treated.
“I tell people I like to be the person my dog thinks I am,” he said. “I was your average wild child, but as I grew up, had children, started settling down, I realized there’s more to life than myself. I decided to do some things in the community to make it better. It makes it a good place for my kids to grow up in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.