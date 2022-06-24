Summer is here, and so is the heat. Walker county is full of family friendly establishments that have excellent food and drink options. Visit these great restaurants for a fun family outing or try something new for a summer vacation from the usual.
Honey’s Coffee and Biscuits
Honey’s Coffee and Biscuits is a breakfast spot located in the heart of New Waverly. They have an extensive list of coffees, specialty drinks, smoothies and biscuits. Honey’s has a modern farmhouse aesthetic that creates a friendly atmosphere.
Event and Marketing Coordinator Courtney Kalbach said, “I think it’s because our owner [Lindy Hamm] is a mom, that she has very purposefully created that atmosphere.”
A favorite among locals is the orange biscuit.
“The orange biscuit is sweet, soft and buttery,” said Operations Manager Dylan Deberry. “They just like it.”
Honey’s Coffee and Biscuits is open Monday through Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
Louise & Oleta’s Tea House and Café
Try this unique location. Louise & Oleta’s Tea House and Café is located at the same address as Kim’s Garden Center down Lake Road in Huntsville. The café serves a variety of teas, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads with something on the menu for everyone.
Manager and Catering Specialist Rya Sweatt said, “we use fresh ingredients and everything is open and outdoors. Kim’s shop is good for the family.”
The honey-mint fruit salad and the lemonades are kid favorites from the menu.
Louise & Oleta’s Tea House & Café is open Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
Five Loaves Deli
This deli has a huge variety of food choices ranging from sandwiches to bowls and quesadillas. Five Loaves is one of the few restaurants in Huntsville that offers vegan menu items.
“We have a big variety in our menu and we have plenty of room,” said owner Judy Owens.
There are plenty of dishes for the distinguished pallet and crowd pleasers for kids.
“The kids love grilled cheese but we also have some kids who like our pizzadilla,” said Owens.
To the relief of parents everywhere, Five Loaves Deli allows modifications to every menu item to satisfy the pickiest eaters.
“We will always accommodate changes to menu items,” Owens said.
Five Loaves Deli is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed on the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.