Pastor of Northside Baptist Church, Reagan Cooksey, is blessed to be able to minister to the folks in his hometown.
“It’s essential to get involved in the community,” he said. “I find myself in ministry mode most of the time, and it’s not just the with the Northside folks, it’s everyone — bringing the word of God to anyone that will listen.”
The church has a local approach — hospital visitations, funeral services — it even has adopted an elementary school to work with. Cooksey said the church also has many members participate in an annual event at the Walker County Fair.
Additionally, members serve all of the staff at the schools a big meal as part of back to school events.
Cooksey said it’s an honor to preach at home, and particularly with people in need.
“It’s most critical time in people’s life ... if they need help, in crisis times, you find people’s hearts are most receptive,” he said. “My approach: to God be the Glory. I’m honored he called me. Without him, I’m nothing; with him, the sky’s the limit.”
