She possessed the confidence of a seasoned performer. When she took the mic to sing, her energy and powerful voice emanated throughout the room. Gail Ryder of Dodge, Texas is just starting to perform for live audiences for the first time in two years.
Ryder had played regularly at a local coffee house near SHSU in the 80’s. She stopped playing when she got married and started raising a family. She was committed to her teaching career and there wasn’t time for playing music during those years. When she began again, she played at Green Oaks Tavern in Humble. That led to more gigs and paid performances. She was playing events and venues regularly until these locations were shut down by the pandemic.
Originally from Houston, Ryder served as an educator in Coldspring for two decades while raising her daughter. It was after she retired from teaching roughly ten years ago that she began to play music for herself. Based on the enthusiastic response of the audience Wednesday night at Sam’s Table, her music was a welcome addition to their weekly open mic.
Ryder writes all her own songs. She began writing when she was a student in junior high. When she first began lessons around age twelve, she wasn’t satisfied. She wanted to play more than just notes and nursery rhymes. She wanted to play full songs. She later learned to play chords. Once she picked that up, she taught herself to do the rest. She cites her influences along the lines of Carole King, Janis Joplin, and James Taylor.
“My music is personal and real,” said Ryder.
Her song ‘Emerging’ proved that the lyrics she writes match the power of her talent with a guitar. As Ryder sang a soulful ballad about raising her family and loving memories of her parents, the substance of her music shined through and evoked a feeling of coming home that made the crowd take notice.
