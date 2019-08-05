Where some may see a bottle top or beer can as waste, Dan Phillips sees an opportunity.
This is how Phillips has solved a seemingly insurmountable problem – providing inexpensive housing to the needy while managing to be cost and energy efficient. It was simple — as the old adage says, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” — and he has brought a treasure trove to Huntsville.
“In 1997, I came home and told my wife Marsha that I had taken out our savings and we were mortgaging our home so we can start the company,” Phillips said. “She was all in and the Phoenix Commotion was born. She is still involved in every step of the way.”
The Phoenix Commotion is a local building initiative created to prove that constructing homes with recycled and salvaged materials has a viable place in the building industry. Over 80% of the materials used in Phillips’ homes are salvaged, thanks to an agreement with the city of Huntsville, which stores materials for Phillips that would otherwise be thrown away.
“With all the building material that is thrown out, we could build a new house each week,” Phillips added. “Oftentimes, we are able to find excellent materials, such as marble tile, that even the rich would love to have in their homes.”
Phillips has built nearly 20 local homes and worked on numerous community projects. His homes are prioritized for low-income families, specifically single mothers, with home costs between $25,000-$50,000 to the owners, or around $200 a month. The company is also able to provide financing to homeowners through the Houston non-profit organization Living Paradigm.
“I called this my ‘homesteading initiative,’” Phillips added. “Affordable housing is considered $150,000 or less ... that’s insane. I wanted to make sure those at the bottom could realize the American dream of homeownership, and mobile homes are not the answer.”
In an effort to keep building costs down, Phillips utilizes apprentice labor at minimum wage. This process allows the workers to learn marketable skills from a master craftsman and utilize their skills for more lucrative jobs down the road. The owners of the homes also partake in the building process.
“Having the future owners involved in the building process allows them to learn what it takes to build a home and grow an appreciation, love and respect for it,” Phillips said.
Phillips has not only managed to provide low-income housing at a great price, but has also been able to keep it environmentally friendly by using recycled material. This not only keeps the items out of landfills, but gives them purpose.
“Our society has a skewed hierarchy of needs,” Phillips added. “We see larger and larger houses and want more and throw things away when they are broken. Waste has become a worldwide problem ... there is no reason it needs to be wasted at all.”
Phillips could be considered a renaissance man of sorts, having worked as an intelligence officer in the Army, earning a PHD in dance and teaching it in college, working as an antiques dealer and a syndicated cryptogram puzzle maker, all while teaching himself carpentry, plumbing and electrician skills. All his skills have been utilized in one way or another in his new calling. However, Phillips’ local reputation can be traced to his distinctive homes that delight the Huntsville community and have become de facto landmarks.
“A lot of people assume that I am trying to make elaborate art houses, but that is not the case,” Phillips said. “I am creating these homes from the materials I find and approach the construction like an artist.”
Phillips’ most popular homes are simply known as the hat and boot houses, two adjacent homes made to look like a cowboy boot and cowboy hat. Phillips also created a treehouse overlooking Town Creek, a home with a license plate roof, and a home with railing and lining made from cattle bones. The eccentricity of Phillip’s homes led to the nickname, “The Dr. Suess of Homebuilding,” by the Texas Country Reporter.
“Much of what I do has to do with creating a pattern,” Phillips added. “In art, repetition creates a pattern. You can use small, seemingly unrelated materials to create a larger pattern.”
Patterns are evident in Phillips work, such as his creation of a colorful, zigzag-patterned ceiling made out of thousands of picture frame corners. He also makes use of mismatched bricks, shards of ceramic tiles, shattered mirrors, bottle butts, wine corks and old CDs.
“Much of what I do is what those in the third-world have to do to survive,” Phillips said. “You utilize what is around you and make due. Wastefulness with these materials is creating the affordable housing crisis.
“There is always something I can find that I like and dislike on every project. This is a messy job, but it is also fun and rewarding. I hope these homes will stay here long after I am gone and others will begin doing the same thing.”
