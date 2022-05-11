Joseph Meador is an ordained minister and served as a professor of theology and religion for 25 years. In 1977, Meador took his first yoga class and simultaneously began his studies in Gestalt Therapy. He then earned his diploma from the Gestalt Institute of New Orleans, serving on their faculty as well as teaching at The Gestalt Institute of Austin. He has studied with some of the world’s most renowned yogis, receiving his diploma for Meditation Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India. He also served as a minister at the Flower of Life Church in Austin before making his home in the Sam Houston National Forest.
Meador founded the Green Forest School of Meditation in 2016 and is now offering free classes to the Huntsville community at Barefoot Ballroom. The class is focused on the mind rather than the body and employs guided meditation instead of physical poses. The ability to listen is the only physical requirement. Guests at Sunday’s class included an art teacher, a retired champion baseball player from Houston, a local farm owner, and a local married couple.
“It brings together people from different views, backgrounds, and political persuasions. And in the present moment, we are all one. These classes yield that kind of synergy.”, said Meador.
These classes integrate meditation, neuroscience, and Gestalt therapy to help people harness their thoughts and emotions in order to relieve stress and anxiety.
Meador explained his teaching philosophy. “I cannot help you have the experience. I can only point you in the right direction.” Students are encouraged to observe thought patterns that occur along with their emotions.
“Witnessing your thoughts without allowing them to determine your actions is the path to freedom. The mind is a battlefield. Be the commander, not its soldier.”, Meador said. The intended result is to allay guilt about the past and anxiety about the future through guided meditation.
“Learn to free yourself from your own thinking. If you can come to the still point in a relaxed state of mind, you can unpack the baggage you’ve been carrying around for years. That is true freedom in our frenetic society.”, Meador said.
Classes take place on Sundays from 4 pm to 5:30 pm at 1416 Sam Houston Avenue through June 19th. The entrance is in the back of Crazywood Gallery, across from the Huntsville Public Library, to the left of Floyd’s on 14th.
