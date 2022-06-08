Members of the Huntsville Lion’s Club are seeking funds to replace flags, flag mounts, and maintain receptacles around the city of Huntsville. On April 21, San Jacinto Day, it was the first time there were not enough presentable Texas flags to place around the courthouse. On Memorial Day, two U.S. flags tore while being unfurled. Most flags have not been replaced in the 40 years that the club has been putting out flags for state and national holidays.
“Our club motto is ‘We serve’. I asked myself, how can we revive this project, which had fallen by the wayside over larger concerns in recent years. I asked my fellow members the same question and they jumped in without hesitation. It’s a beautiful project,” said Casey Spencer. Spencer and other club members had already formed a committee to focus on fundraising and much needed maintenance for the project in January of this year.
The committee began by replacing flag mounts near Lindo Mexico Taqueria and TDCJ, and then in front of the Chamber of Commerce and First National Bank. When Spencer received a message from Kathleen Nitschmann that her flag mount needed to be replaced at her downtown business, he went the very next day to complete the work. When she found out the Lion’s Club was seeking funding to replace the flags, she made a donation to purchase two, becoming the first official donor for the project.
When the owners of Walker County Ace Hardware became aware of the need, they promptly donated seven Texas flags. Labor for maintenance comes primarily from within the Lion’s Club, along with some assistance from local scouts and students who are part of the Center for Law, Engagement, and Politics at SHSU.
The group puts out flags roughly 12 times per year in observance of patriotic holidays and special days of remembrance. When they have enough help, it takes about two hours to put the flags out in the morning and another two hours to pick them up in the evening. Maintenance requires weed eating, post-hole digging, and mixing of cement to hold the receptacles in place. Those receptacles are currently being built by club member Gary O’Bannon.
“It costs $54 for ten feet of ten-inch PVC pipe, which is used to make the outer part. I have a special jig set up to cut the pipe. I install screws to hold the inner pipe in place and then fill it with cement,” said O’Bannon. The 1.5-inch PVC pipe costs roughly $16 per piece. It takes one bag of cement to fill two holes where the receptacles are placed in the ground. New metal caps to keep the receptacles free of dirt and debris have been donated by Brin-Tough. The Lion’s Club has always covered these costs from their general fund, but with the increase in the cost of building supplies, and the emergent need to replace flags, the committee decided to ask the general public to make donations.
They are asking for $39 to cover the cost of each new flag. Once the 240 flags are replaced, any additional donations will go into a special fund to cover ongoing maintenance for the project. All retired flags are disposed of in an official ceremony that honors their use, and is usually organized by local scouts.
Checks and money orders made payable to Huntsville Lion’s Club can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 67, Huntsville, Texas, 77342. For additional information on volunteering to assist with maintenance or placing flags, send a text message to (936) 661-9706. Huntsville Lion’s Club always welcomes new members to join in serving their community. Meetings are held weekly on Thursdays at noon in the banquet room at Grand Buffet, located at 111 I-45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.