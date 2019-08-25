Lisa Branch was inspired at a young age to be a teacher, seeking to make a difference even at 10 — first with her dolls, then with her family, and now, with the children of Huntsville.
“My mom said that I was a natural teacher,” the co-owner of LearningRX said. “With family members, I always helped with their homework because I loved being that person who sat down with them and helped them get it. It meant a lot to me.”
That lit the fire, and a teacher helped stoke the flames by taking her by the hand, walking her to a university table and then getting her enrolled in a teaching program.
“A teacher made a difference and I wanted to do the same,” she said.
After graduation, Branch entered the field of her passion, first as a teacher for many years, and then a principal.
Through LearningRX, Branch works with children and adults who want to learn to process information, store it, retrieve it and come back with an answer. Branch said it’s helped around 2,500 people over a 10-year period.
“What makes the effort sweeter is helping to spread that fire around Huntsville,” she said. “This is home, and these are my kids.”
