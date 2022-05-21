In partnership with Huntsville Intermediate School, the Huntsville Public Library hosted a successful literacy night Wednesday with books, games and other family activities. The entrance to the event was decorated with a Hawaiian theme and participants were offered a series of challenges marked in passports. Children and adults alike streamed past to reach interesting destinations at booths with where they could write poems, play Bingo and use hula hoops.
Sixth grade math inclusion teacher Kelsey O'Rear explained, “there are 10 passport stops. They get a stamp at each one, so when they come here they'll show us their passports and we let them pick out prizes. We also have a goody bag for them.”
Lego blocks, journals, markers, toys and colorful socks were piled on the prize table. Another table was stacked high with free books for children to take home. According to Ashley Fisseler, who helped to organize Family Literacy Night, books were donated from other schools in the district to help kids build their own home libraries.
Fifth grade science teacher Danielle Ashley, fifth grade English teacher Erin Fisher and language and literacy teacher Shannon McCoy helped to put the stations together and the committee provided information for parents in English and Spanish.
Fred Salazar, who also teaches at the intermediate school said, “I think everything about this event is fun. It's great for the community and who doesn't love reading?”
