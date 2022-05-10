Businesses on the Square are getting ready for the annual Wine Down Shop Small wine tour on Saturday, May 14th. Pam Conner, secretary for the Downtown Business Alliance, has been organizing this event since 2010. Originally the wine vendors involved were coming in from 300 or more miles away, but the proliferation of small wineries in the area now allows Conner to include winemakers within a 90-mile radius of Huntsville. The interest among regional wineries has increased to the point where some are turned away in order to maintain the integrity of the event. The focus is not on profit. The intention is to encourage people to shop locally..
Conner explains, “This is not a cattle stampede. It’s an intimate affair where guests get the attention they need.” Ticket sales are limited to 500 so that the crowd stays manageable. For her, one of the highlights over the years has been creating relationships with local wineries and exploring new wines to be shared with her community. Ten wineries are expected this year. Most of them have taken part in the past. Conner purposely rotates the roster to keep it interesting for guests.
Huntsville citizen Koren Nicks said “My daughter and I have attended this event for the last ten years. There’s something special about the ambiance of walking around the square in the evening, shopping, tasting new wines, trying new food, and seeing old friends.”
The nine food vendors scheduled to participate represent some of the best fare in the area. Lil E’s Crawfish from Coldspring, Floyd’s on 14th, Walls BBQ, La Mission Grill and Cantina, Sam’s Table, Buzzed Cup, Frank’s Tacos from Riverside, and The Tamale Gringo will all be part of this event. This will be the first function for Louise and Oleta’s Tea House and Coffee, who just established their business at Kim’s Home and Garden Center.
Another fun feature at Wine Down is a game that requires guests to visit every vendor for a stamp. This version of Bingo enters participants into a drawing, rewarding prizes of $100 to $400 in ‘Downtown Dollars’ to be used at local businesses. This game further encourages visitors to continue to shop locally at their leisure.
Conner credits DBA President Justin Killingsworth as a major source of support for this event.
“Since Justin has become president, the DBA has really increased the focus on directing fundraising toward attracting more tourists.”, Conner said. Future plans include replacing holiday lights in and around downtown.
Tickets are available online at https://www.huntsvilledba.com/events/wine-down-shop-small and at participating downtown merchants. Presale tickets are $25 until May 10th. After that, they are $30.
