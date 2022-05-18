Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Office of the Inspector General in Huntsville this Tuesday to deputize 10 year-old, Devarje “D.J.” Daniel. The new deputy was inspired to travel through Texas to be deputized because he wanted to be like his father, though Daniel has terminal brain and spine cancer. Daniel's goal was being deputized by over 100 agencies, but he has surpassed that goal and has reached nearly 300 agencies.
The Inspector General for the Texas Board of Criminal Justice and Office of Inspector General, Chris love, alongside attendants from local law enforcement agencies from Walker County welcomed Daniel with a ceremony with representatives from the Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Sheriff's Office. After being sworn in, Daniel was presented with shirts, badges and other law enforcement memorabilia. The newly deputized Daniel kept his law enforcement buddies smiling and laughing.
Huntsville’s Assistant Police Chief Darryle Slaven said, “he’s just an encouragement for young people and old people alike. He’s a good person and he brings joy and happiness to people and supports the law enforcement community, which we appreciate.”
“I wanted to be a police officer and my dad made it happen on my birthday when I turned 10. I was only 9 years old when I became a trooper, but I don't have that trooper attitude any more,” said Daniel.
Daniel also explained he was continuing his quest in memory of 7 year-old honorary police officer Abigail Arias from Freeport Texas who passed away in 2019 from a rare form of kidney cancer.
Daniel said, “every time I do that prayer, it’s for Abigail.”
