Cynthia Reid has been making art for most of her life. She was an art teacher for 28 years. She got serious about creating art for herself around 1980 by becoming a student once again. Reid took classes from Arthur Turner at the Glassell School of Art in Houston and then went back to college to obtain her MFA in watercolor from SHSU in 1988. One event that drove her in this direction was being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1985. She was a single mother at that time and her prognosis was grim.
Reid recounted the experience by saying “If I’m going to paint, I should probably do it now. I decided to get my MFA for personal satisfaction”. The satisfaction was tremendous, and her health improved, so she continued to learn between teaching semesters. She attended the Texas Tech Summer Art Program for ten years, beginning in 1994. The art instructor who proved to be pivotal for Reid was Sarah Waters. Waters was the head of the sculpture department at Tech.
“Professor Waters was great at inspiring us. She spurred a lot of discussion about drilling down and figuring out what we really wanted to do,” Reid said.
Reid remembers this time as a vacation since they stayed in dorms and had all their meals in the cafeteria. She and the friends she made during this time referred to it as “Art Camp”. There were no phones, no household chores and no real distractions. Making art was the central focus and became something she looked forward to every year.
Reid has led a shorter version of a similar program with Edie Wells called the Gaddis Geeslin Immersive Summer Art Program at SHSU. It was created to give art educators fresh ideas and techniques to take back to their classrooms. As a person who naturally cultivates fellow artists, Reid became the main organizer for the Angel Show roughly 20 years ago. This annual artists’ collective is held on the first Saturday in December. Painters, jewelry makers, glass and paper artists, potters, soap and candle makers, weavers, and culinary artists from the area gather at Walker Education Center to sell their wares to the public each holiday season.
Art is a constant part of her home life too. Reid met Martin Amorous in 2004 and they were married in 2006. They then purchased their home in Willis where she has her home studio. Amorous is also an accomplished artist. Before his retirement in 2007, Amorous served as an art professor, started the animation program at SHSU and served as Chair of the Art Department for the better part of a decade. Reid retired as a professor from SHSU during covid, but she didn’t stop creating, learning or teaching.
“After the pandemic and being very isolated, it was a time of going within, and making a lot of art,” Reid said. She now teaches at the Conroe Art League. She is best known as a watercolorist, but her new medium is paper weaving. In 2020, Reid took an online class from Colorado artist Helen Hiebert that required a new weaving each day for 30 days. She shared this new technique in a workshop at Conroe Art League last year. Reid could just use interesting card stock for these pieces, but instead uses her own unfinished paintings and prints of prior works to give them new life. This integration ties her past to the present and allows inspiration for the future. Making art will always be at the forefront.
Reid’s work will be on display at the Conroe Art League this June. She will also participate in a group show curated by Joseph Staley called Dimensional Disposition. The show will run from July 7 to September 11 at Bill Arning Exhibitions at 604 W. Alabama in Houston. The next solo show for Reid is set for June 2023 at the Georgetown Art Center.
