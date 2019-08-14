In his fifth term as County Judge, Danny Pierce sees his position as a way to give back to a community that has given so much to him.
“It’s give and take in any aspect of life, and if the community supports you, you support it,” he said.” We’re a family that’s community-involved. I’ve learned that from my family.”
Aside from his role in county government, Pierce also serves on Mid-South Synergy’s board of directors and on the board for the Walker County Fair Association, which is one of only two fair association’s in Texas not supported by tax dollars.
“Huntsville is unique, and we have the most giving community and that’s manifested by the support for pregnancy care, Wounded Warriors, the fair association, Boys and Girls Club, Sam Houston and its capital campaign,” he said.
“We’ve got a unique community, different than any other place I’ve been,” he said. “I think we all owe something to our community that sustains us and gives us opportunities. We can contribute back and be employed, and that’s a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.