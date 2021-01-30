With five studio projects in the works, musicians and Half Avenue Coffee and Mercantile owners John Toland and Katey Peveto, known as Katey Bell in the music industry, are looking forward to a year of creative growth.
Being a part of a musically gifted family and singing in her childhood church choir, music has always been in Peveto’s heart. However, it wasn’t until she met her partner, Toland, that she found her voice.
“I’ve wanted to write music and be a part of music my entire life, I was just really self conscious about it because everyone wants to do something, everyone has a dream and I was really scared of not being able to do it so I was just like, why even try,” Peveto said. “And then I met John, and he’s been trying his entire life and is still planning to try even if it doesn’t work out.”
An avid record collector his whole life, Toland quickly found an everlasting love for music and began creating at an early age. Growing up in Coldspring, Toland performed in his family’s church choir and at five years-old he started playing piano, moving on to guitar at 12 and drums at 13, followed by picking up the bass guitar shortly after.
“At some point I started recording music in my bedroom when I was about 15, and then I got a job at a small studio around that time too,” Toland remembered. “(Music has) been my thing my whole life, I’ve always known that that’s what I was going to do.”
Toland’s passion and tenacity is inspiring to Peveto and pushes her to realize her potential every day.
After meeting her partner, Peveto was inspired to try writing music just over a year ago, and within five months of writing her first song, found her voice as a country and folk singer-songwriter with her first full album, Little Town, released last year. Now, Peveto has a new single set to be released this month with a second solo album in the works.
“The main thing that I like about making music is being able to process certain things that I’ve been through or that other people are going through in front of me and getting to dissect the way that I see the world through my music,” Peveto said.
Born and raised in Madisonville, small town America plays a large inspiration for the song-writer, covering whimsical songs about chickens to her mother leaving when she was younger and growing up under her father’s wing. For Peveto, it’s a therapeutic practice for her to write about those experiences and enables her to let them go.
As a couple, business partners and now collaborating musicians, working together on something as emotionally raw as their music has its ups and downs, but ultimately, it brings them closer together and lets them explore new sounds.
“Her music gives me a creative outlet,” Toland said. “I’ve never really felt good in writing really country stuff, it just didn’t fit my personality as a writer as well, so I’ve never really written real country songs.”
The last few years for Toland have been focused on producing work for other artists like Peveto, after his previous jazz-funk-soul trio went on hiatus a few years ago. Now, Toland is working on his own solo project, making his mark in soul and southern rock with projects set to be released this year.
Inspired by Vince Gill, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles, Ryan Adams and D’Angelo, Toland’s sound draws influence from a broad spectrum of sounds, settling on the Americana genre.
“Country music, radio rock, to hip-hop to soul to R&B, it’s all in the same thing, so that’s why the Americana genre is pretty appealing to me, especially because I draw from a large pool of inspiration,” Toland said. “Sometimes you wouldn’t think particular elements might fit together, but when you can find a way to make them, that’s when something’s really unique or really great.”
“That’s what I like about my music, is finding a way to put some of those things together, different elements that I really like, and making them work,” Toland added.
Peveto looks to classics like Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, as well as more modern Americana artists her own age for her inspiration.
“She’s more of like a country folk artist with some jazzy undertones and stuff like that, but she was also really into different styles of pop music, like she’s a big Michael Jackson fan, so she has a really musical ear. She’ll take something that you wouldn’t think would necessarily be a country sounding melody or what she drew the inspiration from, and then she’ll turn it into this really cool, folky, country sounding song,” Toland added.
“It’s kind of built a really cool complimentary vibe between the two of us and it all kind of falls under that Americana umbrella,” Toland said.
“It’s fun because he has different ideas that I can bounce off of,” Peveto said. “Sometimes we can get a little protective of our ideas because we want to realize it and finish it by ourselves, but usually the best work that we have is when we join forces.”
The couple releases music separately and performs together, building up to them having a full band together. However, the ongoing pandemic has made it difficult for them to find opportunities to perform.
“I miss playing live because I miss connecting with people, and when someone comes up to me and they’re like, ‘hey, that song really meant a lot to me and I went through that exact same thing,’” Peveto said. “How people interpret your music is so fun because you don’t realize some of the stuff you’re saying when it’s so personal and it applies to your life, someone else hears it and they’re thinking about something completely different.”
However, while booking gigs have been slim for the time being, their home away from home at Half Avenue Coffee has provided them a space to share their music with friends, family and the community.
—
Half Avenue Coffee and Mercantile is located at 1213 University Avenue in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.