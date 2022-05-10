Several Huntsville organizations came together to present this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, which took place in Rather Park on Saturday. Walker County Unidos partnered with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council and the Huntsville Arts Commission to work with sponsors and vendors and offer a variety of food, music and crafts to showcase the Hispanic community.
Visitors to the celebration found opportunities to enjoy tacos, quesadillas, tortas, gorditas and other delicious options from tents and food trucks while sponsors provided bottles of water throughout the sunny afternoon. Sno Cones were also available to keep attendees cool.
Daniela de Leon served tacos from her stand, shaded by the trees. Ana Vera displayed her wares for GTO Boutique this year for the first time. G&B Designs showed off its party planning services booth for the first time.
“It began with us really wanting us to showcase the culture and come together. It started about 10 years ago, but we had two years we did not do it because of COVID,” said Norma Vasquez, who helped to organize the event through Walker County Unidos.
“Our purpose is to bring Hispanic culture to Walker County. This year we had a lot more vendors. We were able to get more entertainment to introduce different types of music from different regions of Mexico. Chris Brown was able to bring a lot more for the play area for the children. We’re just thankful for all the sponsors like Sam Houston Funeral Home, State Farm and Wiesner. Without them, this event would not be possible to bring cultural awareness to Huntsville. Any money raised goes to scholarships,” said Vasquez.
A professor of Bilingual and English as a Second Language Education at Sam Houston State University since 2009, Mary Petron said many of her students are first-generation college students. She said that the Cinco de Mayo celebration offers a way to promote education.
Four scholarships were awarded to Hispanic students Saturday. Amber Mancia, Christine Amaraz, Laila Diaz and Lizbeth Lucero were scholarship recipients.
Nelson Amaya has been involved as an organizer with WCU for several years. He described a good turnout this year with lots of new features, including a mechanical bull. Colorful booths surrounded the park, filled with traditional hats, purses, dresses and pottery.
“The entertainment lineup is much bigger,” said Amaya.
Some of the acts included DJ Chriss, Mariachi Del Bosque, Tamborazo Viento Moreliense, Ballet Folklorlco de Huntsville, Chikawa Dancers and Los Pencos de Nuevo Leon.
LULAC President John Escobedo and his wife, Anita presented the Amigo Award to supporters of the Latino community.
Petron said, “I think it’s a really good time for the community to come together. Not just Hispanic people, but everyone. What’s better than music and food to bring people together? Cinco de Mayo is an opportunity to learn about your neighbors. Sometimes there is a divide and there shouldn’t be. We are all in to make Huntsville a better place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.