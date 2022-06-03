It’s hard to engineer a film that carefully and incisively maps out the intricacies of human interaction and vulnerability, and harder still to make it look easy. These kinds of direct, human dramas may not have the complex plotting of a whodunit or a thriller, or the scale and scope of an action epic, but there’s a different kind of complexity to getting the emotional resonance right. If you can manage that complexity, you can create a film experience that flows as naturally and elegantly as a great conversation with a friend.
Cooper Raiff’s new film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is one of those naturally elegant expressions of the human condition – a moving, witty, vulnerable exploration of connection and meaning that never feels false or pretentious. With a wonderful central cast, a deeply insightful script, and a pace that’s both gripping and never too insistent, it’s a special movie that deserves to stand as Raiff’s mainstream filmmaking breakthrough.
Raiff wrote and directed the film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year to widespread acclaim, and also stars as Andrew, a well-meaning twentysomething struggling to figure out what to do with his life. He lives at home, crashing on the floor in his little brother’s (Evan Assante) bedroom, drawing taunts from his stepdad (Brad Garrett) and encouraging words from his mother (Leslie Mann) while trying to find something he can connect with. That connection arrives unexpectedly when he takes a gig as a bar mitzvah host for local families, working to get the dance floor moving and keep the enthusiasm up for awkward teens and tweens trying to learn how to have a good time. It’s during one of these parties that he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson), an enigmatic and charming mother whose autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt) takes a liking to Andrew. That liking soon becomes a babysitting gig, but the more Andrew and Domino spend time together, the more they realize something else might be brewing.
At this point, it’s easy to see how the film could diverge into one of two carefully curated subgenres. It could be the romantic comedy about two adrift people who find each other, or it could be the inspiring dramedy about the guy who finds purpose by befriending a neurodivergent child. But Raiff isn’t interested in walking either of those more predictable paths. Elements of both are at work in “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” but the film never wants to play by that particular set of rules. Instead, it’s interested in a world in which there aren’t easy answers to the question of where Andrew’s life, and by extension and Domino’s and Lola’s, goes from here. Raiff’s script is remarkably nimble in this regard, able to play with certain subgenre conventions without giving into them or necessarily subverting them. The message isn’t that these tropes are bad, but that they’re often part of a larger picture that comes with the complexities of a life that’s still full of unanswered questions.
Those complexities require strong, vulnerable, understated performances from the entire cast, and here Raiff proves that he’s as sensitive in front of the camera as he is behind it, imbuing Andrew’s impish smile and easy demeanor with a certain fragility just behind the eyes. It’s a great performance, but Johnson still manages to outshine him as a woman wounded by the past yet hopeful for the future, caught between impulse and practicality and unwilling to fully discount either feeling. Burghardt is wonderful, Assante is pitch-perfect, and Mann brings her own sense of vulnerable warmth to scenes that help illuminate the sense of generational adrift-ness lurking throughout the film.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth,” in other words, has everything that a film of its kind should have. It’s a remarkably well balanced indie drama with a massive heart, and its willingness to keep its story and its emotions messy and ever-shifting makes it one of the most compelling films you’ll see this year.
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is in theaters and on Apple TV+ June 17.
