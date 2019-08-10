Following the loss of her mother in 1997, Carmen Irving wanted to show the community the love she had received, thus, the Roxie Douglas Foundation and later the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute were born.
The Learning Institute, which was established in 2006, is an after-school tutorial program that instructs students in reading and mathematics. Alongside, the foundation has worked to provide low-income students a path to college with over 100 academic scholarships issued to date.
“We are an after school program for children from kindergarten to 12th grade, helping students struggling with reading, math or the STAAR exam,” Irving said. “All of our students have either graduated or advanced in grade through the program.”
Douglas, a teacher, was very community service and educationally oriented, so Irving and others decided an educational foundation would be the best tribute to her. The Institute utilizes Sam Houston State education majors and local volunteer educators to help students succeed.
“The teachers cannot do it all and we want to help those falling through the cracks,” Irving added. “We are trying to be the extra help and ensure no students fall behind.”
