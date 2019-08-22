Relationships are key for Ken Holland.
“In any community, it takes all of us working together to have a vibrant community,” he said. “Each community has its own personality — it may have quirks and issues — but when we serve, we are part of solutions to make the area better. Anyone establishing themselves in a community should find a way to get involved.”
The Sam Houston State University grad said he not only is a passionate supporter of the SHSU’s basketball program, but also is an avid supporter of Huntsville.
Holland is serving in first term on the Board of Trustees for Huntsville Independent School District, and is currently the chair for the city’s HOT (Hotel Occupancy Tax) Board and the Board of Adjustments and Appeals. He has served on the board for the Chamber of Commerce and was even on the executive board for two years.
Holland’s role as Minister of Administration for University Heights Baptist Church is a bridge spanning himself, his church and the community.
“It’s really part of me,” he said. “I like to be involved in things that serve and being able to encourage people.”
