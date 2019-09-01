Four generations of Grigsbys have been laying concrete, and helping dreams come true, in the area. Ned Grigsby, like his predecessors, continues that.
“We’re all servants,” he said. “People have steered me in the right direction, and I went on, lived my dream, came back to Huntsville, opened a business and tried to help my fellow man.”
Grigsby gives the credit for his passions to the people who influenced and mentored him. Among his work efforts — concrete and waste water, he is a master mason with Lodge 221, chairs the Parks and Recreation and Adjustments and Appeals board for the city, is a member of First New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and even is a licensed mortician.
“Concrete is a passion of mine, and I never wanted to be a teacher, but found myself teaching people about concrete,” he said. “I do what I can to help my community and fellow man see that their dreams are possible.
“If your foundation ain’t right, ain’t nothing gonna be right,” he said.
