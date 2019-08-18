Teaching is more than just providing instruction ... it’s a career that Jennifer Smock said is inspirational.
It’s also a way to give back to a community.
Smock said she is an innovative learning specialist, which encompasses several roles -- taking care of the library and its patrons, getting kids involved in activities, serving gifted and talented students and helping teachers incorporate technology into their classrooms.
“The role of the school librarian has changed dramatically,” she said. “We have to expand into areas normally not done.”
Jobs are evolving, and growing into areas that were not available five years ago. Smock said that because of that, teachers have to make kids problem-solvers, make them create and invent, and teachers and librarians facilitate that process.
“The kids know what they want to learn, and I help them with the how,” she said. “I’m constantly learning from them, too.”
Smock said giving back to this community — through teaching — is very important.
“I saw what I could have done, which was not a good path,” she said. “I want to inspire kids because they inspire me. I want to find that special something in every one of them.”
