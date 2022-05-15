Billy Hillman has played guitar in the Huntsville area since the late 70’s. He’s been doing paid gigs since attending college at SHSU in the 80’s. Hillman doesn’t like to use the term ‘hired gun’, but his talent, versatility and humble demeanor have made him a sought after guitarist for decades. He plays everywhere. From local festivals and regional venues to private functions and churches, you can find him playing classic rock, country, and blues within driving distance of Walker County every week.
Hillman said “A bad day of playing music is better than a good day at the office. My strong suit is being able to go out and play with different groups.” Unlike many musicians who usually work with one band or play within a small radius, Hillman really didn’t miss a beat during covid shutdowns. He referred to it as “being out in the trenches”, but he admits he does gigs with different singers and musicians because he would rather play music than sit at home.
“Just when you think you have it figured out, the guitar has a way of humbling you.”, Hillman said. His first guitar was a Ventura 12 string he had to barter with his parents to secure. He took lessons at a small local art school in his younger years but is mostly self-taught. Hillman cites the classic rock radio station KLOL and Austin guitarist Eric Johnson as major influences on his taste and style. But the time he spent in Nashville from 1994 to 2001 was pivotal to forming a career as a versatile working musician. Hillman spent eight years working extensively with various artists doing session work and local gigs. He has a recording studio of his own, but has stepped away for the time being to concentrate on playing music for the public.
Hillman plays often in Montgomery at Cork This, Tap That, and has a show on May 29th at Deep Roots Winery in Plantersville. He joins Southern Disposition frequently at The Red Brick Tavern in Conroe and has an upcoming show in June with a variety band at The Canteen in College Station. He is part of a duo at Teysha Vineyard on the outskirts of Huntsville every month, sometimes accompanied by an upright bass. Hillman even works on Sundays, providing music at First Baptist Church. For the holidays this year, he’ll play the whole season at Santa’s Wonderland on Hwy 6 beginning in November.. You can also see him perform with The Mistletoe Medicine Show on Huntsville’s Main Street celebration in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.