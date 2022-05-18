For the nineteenth year, the annual Shot in the Dark Golf Tournament will be held at the Bearkat Course on Friday, May 20. This event includes two rounds, with dinner served between each round. Nine holes will be played during daylight and nine holes played at night with illuminated golf balls. Participants will compete for cash prizes and bragging rights. There are 36 teams that include 144 players this year. One of the highlights will be a helicopter drop, sponsored by Bill Fick Ford. For Ray Hernandez, CEO of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce, it’s his third year to participate in the tournament.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase our community and our longstanding relationship with the Bearkat Course. It’s a huge networking event for local business owners and residents, along with guests from surrounding areas. It’s a unique event with a very challenging course, and we get great support from SHSU,” Hernandez said.
During the helicopter drop, the pilot will drop 600 balls onto the course, each numbered to win cash prizes for the purchaser if they land in the hole, or within the nearest proximity. The first place winner will receive one thousand dollars. Second place will receive $500, and $250 will go to third place. Entrants do not have to be present to win. Call the Walker County Chamber of Commerce in Huntsville at 936.295.8113 for more details.
Because this is such a popular event, team slots are sold out, but the public is still welcome to attend. Golf carts available at the course for spectators is limited. Bearkat Course, formerly known as the Raven’s Nest is located at 457 I-45, between the southbound freeway and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway. For more information about the course, visit www.bearkatcourse.com or call 936.294.4653.
