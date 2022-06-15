Members of the Huntsville Arts Commission met at the public library on Thursday, June 9 to discuss current business and ongoing projects. The meeting was led by Tamara Gann, Director of Economic Development for the City of Huntsville. Hotel Occupancy Tax funds have remained steady, and are doing better than expected. Summer arts classes at the Wynne Home began on June 7th and will run through July 31st.
The main topic of discussion was the completion of projects funded by the last round of funds dispersed for the fiscal year that will end on September 30. Due to unforeseen circumstances related to maintenance costs and construction delays, two proposed projects were not completed and the funds were retained by the commission.
“I am anxious to award this grant money to local organizations that will have the biggest impact on the community,” said Gann.
One project that has been explored was improving the stage at Rather Park. But even with grant funds through Main Street, the real cost of construction far exceeded available funds.
“We are looking to elevate the stage, and to have electrical services built in. We also need to cover the stage, so we are looking at starting over with the construction completely,” said Gann.
“My biggest ask would be art crosswalks, specifically at the intersection on University and 12th Street. These would be opportunities to solicit for artists, and have painters paint directly on the street. One idea would be to put Bearkat footprints from that intersection, all the way to Sam Houston,” said Gann. Paul Olle suggested the installation of ceramic benches around these intersections to add more color to the landscape.
Chairperson Margaret Smith made further suggestions for an art walk along Town Creek that has been part of an ongoing discussion among the commission. She also suggested using the residual funds to purchase additional playground equipment related to art at Eastham Thomason Park.
“This park is highly utilized by the public. Since so many kids play there, it would be a good idea to add something they would enjoy,” said Smith. Gann also suggested a window painting contest for downtown businesses to occur during parent-family weekend at SHSU.
Because some members were not present, the group moved to table this discussion until their next meeting in July while further information on these topics could be gathered.
