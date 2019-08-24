Linda Pease, the cultural services coordinator with the city of Huntsville, parlayed a passion for the arts into her service passion to the community.
“I think from the time I was a tiny person, I’ve always loved nursery rhymes, or hearing my father sing ballads,” she said. “When I was in high school, I saw ‘Pygmalion,’ and thought it was marvelous.
I’ve always loved the arts, it helps to make us the person we are,” she said. “They’re very uplifting. They’re very unifying in a way almost nothing else can.”
Pease trained to be a teacher, and did that for a few years, but when her family moved to Huntsville, she began volunteering. She then saw a position where I could take reading material out to children. Later on, there was an opportunity for an arts commission, and she became involved in its organization.
“Huntsville was at one time considered the Athens of Texas, because of the educational and cultural advantages it enjoys,” she said. “I love making it possible for artists to showcase their work, which is our focus here.”
