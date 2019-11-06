Art and the brain

For those struggling with their mental health, art can provide an escape like nothing else.
Whether you have a child with autism or personally battle with depression, creative outlets can help to ease your struggles.
Local businesses and organizations know this all too well and provide programs to combat the issues.
The Bayes Achievement Center – a residential educational facility for those with behavioral issues, the intellectually disabled or those with mental disorders. Students are given around the clock support and attention to address struggles, with therapeutic activities throughout the day.
“Our focus at Bayes is on the holistic health of our students,” Bayes Achievement Center director Mitchell Bayes said. “There is a misunderstanding and stigma surrounding mental illness and behavioral issues. They have biochemical imbalances and are not just acting out.”
A recent study by the National Association of Mental Illness, showed that creative activities can provide a calming and healing effect on the brain and greatly benefit overall health.
“Our goal is to help develop the potential of our students, create independence and eventually help them integrate back into society,” Bayes added.
According to Bayes, the schools’ music therapy program also helps with communication, eye contact, interpersonal skills and provides students a calming effect.
“We can look at history to see that we have a knowledge of the benefits of music and the calm it provides,” Bayes said. “In the Bible, Saul was soothed by David playing the lyre. It is amazing that something universally enjoyed can also do so much to help.”
A recent study from “Resources for Recovery,” a mental health non-profit further stresses the importance of painting and creative outlets. According to the study, those with memory regression, Alzheimer’s and dementia, painting and art therapy can help recover memories and even reverse some effects of the diseases.
“We have seen the types of paintings one does can reveal repressed memories or even bring insight to trauma and relationships,” Bayes added. “For instance, if one parent is painted larger than another, it could mean that the larger parent is much more involved in their life.”
LearningRx, a national franchise, locally owned by Lisa Branch, takes a different approach, looking at the structure of the brain to determine why one may be struggling.
“Just because someone may be unable to get their thoughts on to paper does not mean they are unintelligent,” Branch said. “We use individualized and targeted methods to address whatever need our client has. Each person is different, so we use a data driven technique to determine our course of action.”
Branch, who also owns the Spring and The Woodlands locations, says that the methods used are scientifically proven to target and address the areas of the brain where there may be weaknesses.
“In the case of someone with ADHD, it could be as simple as neurons firing too quickly or too slowly,” Branch added. “Our techniques help to stimulate the area of the brain not working properly. None of our brains are wired the same way, which is why it is important to look at each person individually.”
Many methods used by LearningRx incorporate art therapy to stimulate areas of the brain. Studies also emphasize that art therapy can reverse the effects of brain injury and strokes, while slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“Art is a method of communication and release for all of us,” Branch said. “It helps us express our feelings and releases serotonin and oxytocin, which improve our mood and can facilitate learning. These chemicals also help with attention to detail and are crucial in our work.”
Holiday Inn Express locations across the nation work to raise autism awareness by lighting up blue in April. The hotel also collaborates with Huntsville ISD special education departments to bring art to students.
“The benefit that art provides to these kids cannot be overstated,” Holiday Inn Express manager Sheryl Miller said. “Many parents visiting their children at Bayes Achievement Center struggling with these battles stay at our hotel and we see their struggles first hand.
“It doesn’t really matter what type of activity the afflicted do, creativity in any regard is beneficial to them. We initially began our auction and blue scheme to raise autism awareness, but it is now about letting them know they are not alone and that resources are available.”