There’s a casual magic to the way Richard Linklater makes movies. I don’t mean that he’s incapable of flourish, or that his films are never grand. He’s a director capable of astonishing ambition, whether he’s grappling with the passage of time itself in “Boyhood” or working with his own brand of animation in “A Scanner Darkly.” But Linklater has a way of taking that ambition and his innate passion for movies and transforming it into something cozy, a warm embrace of a fellow cinephile inviting you to come in, stay a while, and bask in the atmosphere he’s created. It’s so deft it’s almost invisible, but that invitation, and the way he makes good on it, is what makes him one of our most fascinating filmmakers.
Linklater pulls of that sense of inviting, cozy magic once again with his latest film, “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood.” Part memoir of Linklater’s own Houston-area childhood, part flight of fancy set during the peak of the Space Race, it’s a beautifully animated, delicately told story of what it meant to come of age in a very particular time and place that also says something universal about the potential energy of childhood.
The film follows the childhood of Stanley (Milo Coy), a bright and energetic boy growing up in the Houston suburbs in the 1960s, as NASA transformed the landscape of the city and made it a central location for the Space Age. Though his father (Bill Wise) works at NASA (in the shipping department), Stan’s childhood is otherwise rather mundane. There’s school, family trips, summer movie nights, the adventures brought on by his father’s dogged frugality, and the stressors of growing up in a big family with several siblings. But like many young boys his age, Stan’s eyes keep drifting to the stars, and he can’t help but imagine something more for himself. Perhaps, Stan thinks, they built that Apollo capsule a little too small by accident and don’t want to waste it. Perhaps, instead of a grown-up astronaut, they need a kid to take that flight to the moon, a kid who can keep a secret…
Linklater presents this look at Stan’s childhood in flashback form, with an older Stanley (Jack Black) narrating the action through both his very mundane suburban adventures and his much more thrilling cosmic ones. In couching the film in this flashback/memoir format, Linklater reveals once again his knack for reflecting on the peculiar nature of nostalgia and memory. Very often when we look back, particularly on the era of childhood in which Stan’s living throughout the film, our memories and our fantasies merge. Stories inflate into legend, embellishments become fact, the emotional truth becomes more important than the literal truth. Did Stan really go to space in secret after NASA recruiters showed up at his elementary school? Does it matter? In Linklater’s framing, those moments of imagined cosmic triumph are just as vital to who Stan is as his memories of the petroleum-laced pollution on Gulf of Mexico beaches in the 1960s, or the thrill of sneaking through a drive-thru parking lot looking for teenagers necking in their cars. It all matters. It all forms a part of who Stan (and by extension, Linklater himself) turned out to be.
The animation style, a combination of throwback traditionalism and CGI magic, also adds to this sense of the magical blending of the real and the unreal. The grace of the animation style (a blend of live-action given the animation treatment and wholly created backgrounds) gives the whole thing a sense of naturalism, but the way the colors pop heighten the sense of nostalgia. It feels like you’re watching a strange combination of Saturday morning cartoon and indie hangout movie, because in a way, you are.
It all adds up to a movie experience unlike any other you’re likely to have this year, a warm and welcoming journey that reminds us all of the times when we looked to the stars in our own childhoods. It’s a film packed with that particular Linklater magic, and a reminder that he remains among the most vital filmmakers of his generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.