The Aquatic Center at Eastham Thomason Park, located at 912 Ave N. will open the gates for “Flick and Float” at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, May 20. This poolside event began in 2008 as an annual summer kickoff that is free for the public. This year, it includes a viewing of the movie Sing II, which will begin at 8:30 p.m.
The concession stand will be open to sell snacks, though only cash is accepted. No outside coolers are allowed, but single-person floats and camping chairs are welcome.
Administrative Coordinator for Parks and Leisure Kristy Wheeler organizes a wide range of community events for the city, though “Flick and Float” is one of her favorites.
“It’s really nice and rewarding to put on a program and see kids come out and enjoy themselves. What could be better than watching a movie while floating in a pool? It’s my favorite annual event because it’s just fun,” said Wheeler.
Director of Parks and Leisure for the City of Huntsville Penny Joiner said, “it’s great to see the community come out. We get great turnouts for this event.”
The pool is open for summer beginning on May 28th. Individual and family passes are available for purchase at the facility and water aerobics classes are offered in the mornings from June through August. For more information on pool rules, entry fees and hours, visit the City of Huntsville website at https://huntsvilletx.gov/265/Aquatic-Programs-Fees.
“One of my main goals is to provide programs for the community to come together, meet new people and make new friends. My other goal is to get kids out of the house to go have fun,” Wheeler said.
“Flick and Float” will also be offered at the end of August to close out the summer and provide one more event for kids before going back to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.