A voice for businesses

While the COVID-19 pandemic has soured the future of small businesses in Texas, Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce’s new board chair is highly optimistic towards the future.
Dr. Kristy Vienne, who took over as the chamber’s board of directors leader at the turn of the year, has a long history with the organization after becoming involved nearly a decade ago.
A 16-year employee of Sam Houston State University, Vienne has served in a number of different roles at the campus, with the majority of her time spent in student affairs. She currently serves as the assistant vice president of auxiliary services in the university’s finance and operations division.
She began her involvement with the chamber as a member of the Huntsville Leadership Institute, which was established to foster the development of community leaders from all segments of Huntsville and Walker County.
“I started to get involved as a way of bridging the gap and helping to facilitate communication between the campus and the chamber,” Vienne said.
Vienne has served on various committees within the chamber of commerce and was eventually nominated to serve on the board of directors. Since joining the chamber board, she has been a constant advocate for economic development in the region.
“I think it is a big misconception that the chamber is just there for small businesses. It’s there for all businesses and really for the community as a whole,” Vienne added. “I think that the chamber is the gateway to the community and its businesses, and Sam Houston State has an obligation in making sure that the partnership is strong.”
As the leader for the chamber’s board of directors, Vienne says that she wants to continue the work that the chamber has been doing for the past few years.
“As we navigate the challenges of COVID-19, I really think that my main goal will be to continue all of the work and momentum that the chamber has achieved,” she noted. “Prior to COVID, I would really say that economic development would be a major point and I don’t know if that changes, but with COVID the first and foremost goal has to be sure that we are there to help our small businesses survive and come out on top.”
Vienne will assume the role from Dale Underwood, who has served in the position for the past year.
SHAPING FOR THE FUTURE
The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce currently has approximately 550 members representing small business and large industries from Denton to Houston with the vast majority in Walker County. And that number could grow, as the area looks to expand behind enhancements to Interstate 45 and a rapid population movement from the south.
“The chamber is here to nurture the economic fabric of Walker County,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “We are looking for all of our partners, whether it’s the city, county, Sam Houston State or the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to do what they can do to advocate on behalf of the community. We don’t want to be in a place where we are passive in regards to economic development, we want to be assertive and be sure we are out there sharing and telling the story of this community and all of the natural resources that are available.”
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the county has added nearly 2,000 jobs over the past decade. However, that is expected to boom over the next 10 years.
“We are positioned to be prepared for what is going to happen here. It is grounded in historical roots, but there is a bright future,” Hernandez said. “We are in a position to plant our economic development flag in the ground and say that it’s not good enough for us to be supporting each other, we need to be standing shoulder to shoulder in the room together.”
More information on the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce can be found online at www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us.