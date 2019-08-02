Situated right in the heart of Huntsville is one of the most unique dining and drinking experiences in all of Southeast Texas.
1836 Steakhouse, located on 11th Street, serves up everything from hand-cut, certified Angus beef steaks to fine wine and bourbon — and much more.
Named for the year Texas won its independence, the restaurant is housed in a building that was constructed in the late 19th Century in Italianate Country Villa style. Perched atop a hill off of one of Huntsville’s main throughway’s, it’s hard to miss.
“The big white house up on the hill can be intimidating for people, but we don’t want to be pretentious,” said Eric McClanahan, director of restaurant operations for Deco Eats — which also owns Walls BBQ and Mr. Hamburger in Huntsville, as well as a second Mr. Hamburger location in Bryan.
“We want to be everything for everybody, while still holding our standard for food and beverage.”
McClanahan points to two aspects in particular that separate 1836 from other establishments in the area.
“One thing is the location,” he said. “The house, built in 1872, is absolutely unique. The other is our selection of food and beverage. … We have everything from fine bourbons, to hand-cut steaks, handcrafted cocktails and fresh squeezed juices.”
On the second floor of the restaurant is the Attic Room — one of Huntsville’s hidden gems, and a go-to spot for fine wine, good bourbon, local craft beer and one-of-a-kind cocktails.
A staircase located to the right of the restaurant’s main entrance winds around, leading patrons past a baby grand piano and into a hybrid bar/dining room that is arguably the most intimate room in the building. A blue-lit column serves as the centerpiece of the room, with a U-shaped bar wrapping around it, and cozy booths bordering the walls.
As for the drink menu, 1836 prides itself on serving up a taste on Texas, as well as the best of the rest from around the globe. The Attic Room is open seven days a week, with happy hour daily from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“We truly do believe in local,” added McClanahan, pointing to Southern Star, Stesti and Karbach beers on tap, before noting that they also have international offerings, such as Peroni on draft and European wines.
The restaurant itself features several rooms, each with its own unique spin on Texas heritage. Prime rib lunch on Sunday has become a tradition at this Walker County staple, creating a family-like environment in which kids eat free.
Day-to-day, restaurant-goers have a plethora of choices on the menu to select from. Fried goat cheese and the 1836 crab cakes are just two options to start off a meal that can include anything from top-notch steaks and seafood to homemade sides and desserts.
And if you’re having trouble deciding on an entree, you can’t go wrong with a pair of the chef’s favorites.
“I love our ribeye,” McClanahan said. “You can’t go wrong with our 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye. We use all certified angus beef, and finish it with a white truffle oil sea salt. We have folks that come in from prime steakhouses and say, ‘This is amazing.’
“I also really like our fried shrimp. We do a chicken fried style on it. Everything we do is hand-battered and never frozen. It’s a phenomenal product.”
1836 Steakhouse opens daily at 4:30 p.m., with Sunday lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
