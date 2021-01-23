A staple in the community

Looking back on the company’s history, it’s easy to understand why Tallent Sausage prides itself on providing a family-like atmosphere.
Started by Tommy Tallent in 1977, Tallent Sausage is currently run by his granddaughter Ashley Roberts and son Ron Tallent. The business has been family-owned and operated since day one, and an owner can be found on site almost any day of the week.
“It was my grandfather’s idea,” Roberts said. “He was a meat cutter in Houston for a long time, and at some point he decided he wanted to open his own business and move out of Houston. He decided to move to this area and do that. As my dad tells it, he was young, broke and needed a job, so he was all in. It was my grandfather, my grandmother, my dad and my Uncle John.
“Myself and my dad are the current owners, but it’s been a family business since 1977. I’m the third generation.”
Tallent Sausage has a little bit of everything to offer, with a full-service meat counter, grocery section and deli, which serves up favorites such as hot barbecue and pulled pork. Hamburger meat is ground fresh every day, and everything is cut in-house.
Obviously, however, sausage is what they are best known for. Located off Highway 19 in Riverside, Tallent Sausage even changed its name to reflect its most popular offering.
“What we’re most well-known for is our sausage, and that’s why we’re called Tallent Sausage,” Roberts said. “We were originally Riverside Supermarket, but after the sausage caught on we switched over. We have our line of staple products, then over the years we’ve developed new ones to add to the lineup, and it’s just kind of grown from there.”
The “tried and true” original and German smoked sausage are the top sellers, but there are a lot of newcomers as well — including a popular green onion sausage. Beef jerky is a new item as well, with Tallent Sausage already garnering some awards for the product.
Tallent Sausage also offers deer processing, with customers traveling from Huntsville and Trinity — as well as Houston, Dallas, and various areas in-between — every year with their regular orders.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused countless challenges for small businesses across the country. Tallent Sausage has made the most of the situation, however, growing its local customer base as a result.
“Throughout the years we haven’t had a ton of local business,” Roberts said. “Obviously we’ve had enough to keep us going, and we have our regular customers that have been shopping here forever — from Huntsville, Trinity, all over. But we also have a big population that comes from Houston and Dallas, which is really cool.
“When the pandemic started, I think people started shopping here because we’re smaller and out of the way ... and I think we’ve gained a lot of repeat customers that maybe didn’t know we were here or what we had to offer. It’s kind of been a blessing in disguise. I can’t tell you how many times a customer has told me, ‘I didn’t know you had this, I thought you just had sausage,’ so it’s been really neat this year to see more of our local community shopping here.”