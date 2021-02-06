A Peaceful Oasis

Overlooking a wooded 33 acre property off of Four Notch Road, a large teepee tent sits at the center of tranquility.
The property of At The Shire is a bubble from the noise of the city. Only the sounds of birds chirping faintly in the background and a soft breeze brushing the fall leaves of towering trees can be heard aside from the distinct voice of Adam Storry guiding a small group of four yogis through a Hatha Yoga class inside of the enclosed teepee. Storry’s fellow co-owner Katy Merlet is positioned center-front, while a beginner yogi follows along with the flow beside her.
It’s a chilly and quiet Saturday morning, but inside the tent that is also used to host weddings, it’s a toasty 85 degrees. It’s still 20 degrees shy of the temperature the owners would prefer for a hot yoga class, but it will do until their cob style yoga studio can be constructed.
“Everybody that practices Bikram Yoga has some kind of story, it changes your life and it’s gotten me to this point,” Merlet said. “It just really helps with your mind, body and soul.”
Merlet was nearly 200 pounds when her friend convinced her to take up hot yoga 11 years ago.
“I went and I suffered quite a bit, it was really hard for me, but then I kept going back and I felt better, I felt amazing, I was starting to lose weight, I was thinking clear, I was feeling good, I was feeling happier,” Merlet recalled.
Since then, Merlet and Storry’s yoga journey has taken them around the world and back again to set down roots in the Piney Woods and build a community to spread healing and restoration.
“We’re so passionate about it because we know it’s such a healing yoga. We know it’s healing and we’ve seen it and that’s what we want to bring to the community is bring something that will not just heal their injuries, but their soul, get rid of stress and heal,” Merlet said.
Merlet and Storry received their yoga teaching certification in Los Angeles in 2013 and have since taught classes around the globe, including in the Himalayas of India where the practice originated over 5,000 years ago.
While the couple specializes in their first love of Bikram Yoga, better known as “hot yoga,” The Shire currently offers Hatha Yoga, which mimics the same postures and principles as Bikram Yoga, just without the heat, and Yin Yoga classes, which is a slower, more meditative practice.
“Every class, we do the same postures, you’ll get to know my words and they’ll become your meditation, you’ll hear the words, you’ll do exactly as I say, and you won’t even think about it, you’ll just be in the zone, doing your own thing, just concentrating and breathing,” Storry said.
“Every posture you do prepares you for the next, so it’s a sequence of 26 postures and two breathing exercises and it never changes, but it’s designed to work your body inside and out – every muscle, joint, organ, major gland,” Merlet said.
“It’s great therapy and it’s for everybody. It’s a beginner’s yoga, there’s no modifications, you just do what you can do up to a certain point,” Storry added.
Over time, those who practice will learn to control their breathing, develop an awareness for and control of their bodies while building strength and flexibility without the use of weight bearing exercises.
“It’s a challenge, every time you go it gets a little easier, you learn to control your breathing, you learn to control your body, when to back off and when to go a little further and you feel good for it,” Storry said.
“Because it makes you feel good, you just get addicted to that feeling that you just start being more conscious,” Merlet said.
Practiced correctly, it’s a safe bet for individuals with depression and anxiety, back problems, shoulder and knee injuries and more.
“We’ve seen so many miracles through this, to be getting off of kidney dialysis, now they’re fine. They were told they were going to die if they get off of it and they came to yoga,” Merlet said.
The classes run at 1.5 hours long Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. At The Shire is located at 215 Four Notch Road in Huntsville.