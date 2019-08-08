As a nurse with a servant’s heart, Anne Woodard, the chair of the Walker County Hospital District, really wants to take care of the people that cannot care for themselves.
The hospital district is the taxing authority for the hospital, Woodard said, and was created in 1976. The main mission is to provide care for indigent people in Walker County.
“I have been in health care here since 1974,” she said. “I was a registered nurse. I retired in 2016 after working there 29 years, and I had been in management for nurses in many different areas. But after retirement, I still wanted to be part of health care in some way.”
Woodard is passionate about Huntsville Memorial Hospital, and said there’s many people in the community that need help with their health care, and the district is there to give them a helping hand.
“We’ve been through some critical times, but I am dedicated to keeping this community hospital not only viable, but expanding and growing,” she said. “I love Walker County, and I cannot imagine this community — with the college and with TDCJ here — that we would not have a really good hospital.”
