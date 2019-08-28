Mac Woodward, director of Sam Houston Memorial Museum, said helping others is a tradition in the community.
The museum is replete with examples of that.
“I’ve always done this, I grew up watching my family and friends volunteer, and that inspired me to do the same,” he said. “Thats what you do. You make a contribution.”
The museum Woodward oversees is one of the most important parts of the community. It’s been an historic site since 1911, and is on the original homesite and law office where the Sam Houston family lived.
“I’ve been at the museum for 25 years, and director for seven years,” he said. “We support the community and the university, and serve as liaison between the two.”
Woodward views his work at the museum as a privilege.
“I think Huntsville is one of the great places where people volunteer and give their time to so many aspects of the community,” he said.
