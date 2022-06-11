John Toland and Katey Bell are making their mark on the music scene around East Texas. Toland was born and raised in Coldspring. Bell is from Madisonville. They met five years ago at 12th Street bar and became inseparable after one night of listening to records together. Toland inspired Bell to share her voice and then helped her learn to play guitar. They are currently working on her second album “Fickle Heart” from their homestead and recording studio in Coldspring.
Toland started playing music at age five, learning piano from his mother. He learned scales along with his siblings and continued to practice throughout his youth. When he was 12, he saved up enough money to buy his first guitar. At 13, he bought a bass guitar and started playing at his home church. At 14, Toland bought his first drum kit. His church then gifted him a mixing board. He soundproofed his closet, and with a stereo and a series of tape recorders, he set up his first home recording studio.
Chris Stanton was Toland’s family friend from church who had a professional recording studio in Coldspring. After practicing recording together, Stanton gave Toland his first internship. Toland’s brother Phillip built John’s first digital setup for recording, which has improved over the years, adding top-notch software to enhance production. Toland now offers his services to singers and musicians who are looking to create a demo or produce an album in his home studio, Half Avenue Productions.
On the surface, Toland is a mild mannered and soft spoken young man. His music, however, seems to come from a place well beyond his years. Toland is versatile across genres, but his musical superpower as a bass guitarist is playing funk and blues. The level of talent and energy he delivers resonates long after the show is over.
“When John first introduced himself, I remember that as a moment that time slowed down. His name was burned into my brain and I couldn’t stop thinking about him,” said Bell.
“The next time I saw him, after hanging out with him and his friends for just a few hours, I told him I liked him,” said Bell. Toland was apprehensive at first. He thought she was only interested in him because he had a band.
“I didn’t know he had a band when we first started dating,” said Bell. “I just thought he was cool”.
Toland couldn’t stop thinking about her either. He got her number from a mutual friend and messaged her a few days later, asking her to meet him at 12th Street Bar. After their third meeting, as she was getting ready to leave, he asked her if she wanted to come over and listen to music, and they have been together ever since. They were married last fall and are expecting their first child this December.
Bell sang in church growing up but was quite shy. Her grandparents tried to encourage her, but she didn’t believe then that she had talent, so she kept her voice hidden. After meeting Toland and his bandmates, she felt so at ease that she felt brave enough to sing karaoke in front of the group.
“It was such a loving circle. Everyone would just join in. Once you get in it, and you realize you love it, there is just nothing else like it,” said Bell. When Toland heard her sing, he knew she had real talent. As their relationship grew stronger, so did Bell’s confidence. So she tried her hand at writing.
Her first song, “True Man”, is an homage to her grandfather. Toland was so compelled that he recorded the song. Bell then started singing harmonies with Toland. He loved her voice and their sound, so he kept encouraging her to continue.
“This validated some things about my talent. I’d always pushed away from doing music because I didn’t really believe I was any good,” said Bell. Once she found her groove, the words just kept coming. Within two weeks of recording her first song, she completed the lyrics for her first album. As they worked on the last song, their synergy as collaborators was established. Bell would write and hum the melody for Toland and he would arrange the song. This labor of love, entitled “Little Town”, was released in 2020.
“I was in love with what we were doing. This album was our relationship, distilled from the sweet moments, inspired by old country,” said Bell. Toland showed her a few chords on guitar, and by the time they finished the album, she was beginning to play full songs.
“Finding John was part of finding myself. Because of his love and support, and his love of music, he helped make me all that I am as a person,” said Bell.
Their circle of friends has also had an important impact on the evolution of Toland and Bell as a couple and as musicians. Former John Toland Trio member Derek Ely and Greg and Ashley Picket of The Pickets have provided a welcoming space for their talents to unfold over the years they have been playing together both on and off the stage. Toland’s lifelong best friend Keith Sewell and his wife Ashley often drive Toland and Bell to gigs and help them sell merchandise. The Sewells are also expecting their first child together, so the legacy of close friendship and making music will remain a family affair. Greg Picket is their current drummer.
Summing up their life together, Toland said, “It’s all I could have dreamed of. I’m making music and doing creative projects with my wife”. Listen to their music on Itunes, Spotify and Youtube. Follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/johntolandmusic/ and https://www.instagram.com/kateybellmusic/.
Catch them live at Stetsi’s Beer Garden in Lovelady on June 11, and Bullet Grill House in Pointblank on July 17. Look for them at other venues in the area, such as The Jolly Fox in Huntsville, Legends Steakhouse in Madisonville, and McKenzie’s Barbeque in Conroe. They are also available for private events. Like them on Facebook and contact them for booking at https://www.facebook.com/johntolandmusic/ or https://www.facebook.com/KateyBellMusic/. The album “Little Town” is available for purchase on Bandcamp and Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.