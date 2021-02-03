A food park community

Nestled in the Avenues at the center of town, just steps from Sam Houston State University and City Hall, Market Creek Food Park has been revived as a new hangout destination with something for all walks of life to enjoy.
It was a year and a half ago that Buzzed Cup owner Elizabeth Florer first looked at the food park for her mobile food bus business The Buzzed Cup. At the time, it didn’t inspire much confidence in her. With just one truck located on the property, the food park wasn’t exactly a destination.
It wasn’t until the team behind Sipsy’s Coffee House opened in a small house on the property last spring that a true anchor was established for the area and began quickly drawing the attention of the community.
“People didn’t really know about (the food park) until we opened. We would tell people we’re getting in food trucks and they got super excited,” Sipsy’s Coffee House manager Dakota Jenkins said.
At the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue M, the park has seen tremendous growth and stands out as a bustling place to be since the addition of The Buzzed Cup and Tara’s Cajun Cooking and Catering that fall. Now, there’s talk of another food truck joining the growing community of entrepreneurs in the coming months as well.
The property comes to life each day as groups of college students and locals chat or study under the canopy of the property’s oak trees while Florer’s music fills the background.
“Everyday I sit here and I look out at a beautiful place, I get to meet people, I’m enjoying the different groups that come to the park and I’m seeing more diversity coming to the park,” Florer said.
“It’s the spot to be at when you’re in Huntsville wanting to just hang out, do homework, end your day … honestly, it’s been breathtaking,” Jenkins added.
Each business brings their own audiences and provides support for one another, to help them thrive as a whole instead of competing against one another. While Sipsy’s covers the coffee, The Buzzed Cup provides American bar foods and their signature liquor infused cupcakes, while Tara’s Cajun Cooking and Catering serves up an ever changing menu of authentic cajun recipes pulled from her own family’s roots.
“Everybody is working to connect our separate followings and make it a joint effort,” Florer said.
“We don’t want all of the business to ourselves, we want our customers to venture out to try their food or coffee,” Tara’s Cajun Cooking and Catering co-owner Terrance Arceneaux added.
Now, the business owners are working together to create a home for their businesses to grow in and that the community can enjoy. Jenkins is working on putting in a stage for live entertainment while Florer is will be installing outdoor speakers and string lights for all of the trees to make it a late night destination for the area.
“I see a lot of potential here, I feel like it’s a lot of culture here, so that’s a big deal,” Tara said.
“I just have such confidence in the long term of this park, I think it’s going to be great,” Florer said. “With everybody putting in their bit to make this a better place, I can honestly see this becoming a true hangout spot in the late evenings.”
Market Creek Food Park is located at 1304 15th Street in Huntsville.