The saying that doing something you love means it’s not work goes further with Aaron Sandel, who does something he loves and teaches others to love it, too.
Sandel is the assistant rodeo coach for Sam Houston State University, but has been involved in rodeo since he could walk.
“My dad started me riding, and I know how to rope, how to work cows and everything else,” he said. “That was my inspiration to do what I do now.”
Sandel helps the rodeo students get through school, get a job, and gives them references. He also works at the Walker County Fair with high-school students and is a member of the National College Bible Association
“Huntsville is a civic town, and good folks helping is the key,” he said. “I help folks because they pay you back. Helping this community I grew up in gives me a real sense of pride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.