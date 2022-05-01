Dr. Alvin Jones has been a blessing to this community for years. Throughout his life, his service as a medical doctor to this community and to this state has impacted generations. Dr. Jones, throughout his career, has delivered over a thousand babies. He helped establish the hospital in Huntsville, trained over 50 family medicine residents, and worked to establish quality health care for underprivileged areas of our state. This year he is being awarded the distinguished alumni award for UTMB for his years of dedicated service.
Several years ago, Dr. Jones walked into my office and told me his true heart’s desire was to see spiritual renewal in Huntsville, TX. Knowing that this cannot occur without a dedication to prayer, he set out to pray for Huntsville and Walker County. He dedicated himself to praying for unity amongst God’s people and the movement of the Holy Spirit within Christ’s church. He also sought to revitalize and unify the National Day of Prayer for Walker County. Many churches and organizations recognized this special day but not collectively in the same place and time. He set out to bring all the churches together to pray for our community on this one day.
Once again, the National Day of Prayer approaches and the need for spiritual renewal is greater today than ever. Won’t you join us for this one cause on this one day for one hour? On the first Thursday in May, we will gather at the Walker County Fairgrounds at noon for no other agenda except for prayer. Help us spread the word, and let’s all come together and pray for spiritual renewal for Walker County. Thank you, Dr. Jones for seeing this need and doing something about it. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous person avails much!
Regardless of denomination, background, political alignment, or church attendance, let’s come together for prayer Thursday, May 5 at noon at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Dr. Jason Bay, First Baptist Church, Huntsville, TX
This year marks the 70th observance of the National Day of Prayer for America. The event will be held Thursday May 5, 2022 at the Walker County Fairgrounds, 3925 SH 30, Huntsville, 77340. A light lunch will be served from 11:00-noon and the program will be from 12-1p.m.
