75 years of entertainment

2020 was a torrid year for theaters across America, having been mostly shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That includes the iconic Old Town Theatre in Huntsville, which dates its history back nearly 75 years.
The then Town Theatre made its debut back in May 1947, touted as “Huntsville’s newest and finest motion picture house.” A 2 p.m. showing of “Billy the Kid,” Outlaw and an 11 p.m. showing of “Sinbad the Sailor” were the first two movies at the theatre at a price of 35 cents for adults and nine cents for kids.
In about 1950, the theatre featured Huntsville’s first X-rated movie, playing to a packed house at a midnight performance attended by the football boys and other young men from the Sam Houston State Teachers College.
The theatre remained open until 1974, and was then transformed into a church and later a Kentron, Inc. — a traffic signal manufacturer. Kentron remained open for just over 15 years, until a fire destroyed the roof and parts of the interior.
In 1993, the theatre was turned into Pokey’s Town, a nightclub that featured live bands in the open air. The entertainment spot was closed later that year.
The next year, Jim Standefer purchased the building and began a tedious restoration process. After three years of labor and a considerable investment, Standefer sold the former theatre to Friends of the Old Town Theatre, who own and operate the theatre to this day.
The Town Theatre didn’t just show movies in those early days. Live performers also entertained audiences from the auditorium’s stage, which still takes place to this day.
A list of upcoming performances can be found at www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.