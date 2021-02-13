75 years of entertainment

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.