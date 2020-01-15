6:36 p.m. — The state of Texas executed John Gardner at 6:36 p.m. The lethal dose began at 6:20 p.m.
Texas death row inmate John Gardner, 64, is scheduled to be executed at the Huntsville "Walls" Unit after 6 p.m. today.
Gardner was convicted for the January 2005 slaying of his then soon-to-be ex-wife Tammy Gardner. Prosecutors said the couple was getting divorced when Gardner broke into his wife’s North Texas home and shot her in the head as she was sitting in bed. She died two days later after her family took her off life support.
There are no appeals pending.
