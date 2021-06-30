HUNTSVILLE — A Texas inmate was executed Wednesday at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit after killing his pregnant wife, 5-year-old daughter and father-in-law more than a decade ago in what prosecutors called a brutal and senseless attack.
John Hummell, 45, received a lethal dose of pentobarbital for the December 2009 fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife, Joy Hummel, 45, and fatal bludgeoning of his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, 57, with a baseball bat.
Court records say that Hummel also used the bat to beat to death Jodi Hummel, his 5-year-old daughter, before he torched their home in Kennedale, a suburb of Fort Worth. However, he was only convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law.
In his final statement, Hummel expressed regret for murdering his family.
“I truly regret killing my family. I am thankful for all the thoughts and prayers for my family over the last few days. I love each and every one of you,” he said.
Hummel was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m., 19 minutes after his lethal dosage was administered.
“It was too easy,” Cecil Bedford, whose brother was among those killed, said after watching Hummel die. “It was like going to sleep.” He said a punishment more severe would be more appropriate. “A rope, a guillotine, a firing squad. There's all kinds of good stuff to kill people. They should get what they deserve. An eye for an eye. I'm sorry. I'm old school.”
Hummel, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines had no history of violence prior to the murders. He became the second person put to death by the state of Texas this year and fifth in the U.S.
Four executions are currently scheduled in Texas through the rest of 2021.
NEW PROTOCOLS
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice instituted new protocols prior to Wednesday’s execution, which included extra security and an individual that is independent of the execution process, who solely focus on ensuring all steps were being followed.
The steps were taken after an execution was held last month without media members present. Both media members who were scheduled to witness the execution of Quintin Jones were left at the former administration building across the street and were never summoned to the death chamber.
Other steps the agency has taken following the investigation included: additional training for those involved in the execution process; ensuring staff members participating in the execution process have clearly defined specific roles; and assigning a uniformed officer, who will be in direct contact with all parties involved in the execution process, to the area where reporters wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.