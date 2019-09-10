6:40 p.m.
Mark Anthony Soliz has been executed. The lethal dose began at 6:14 p.m. and was completed at 6:27 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m.
5:15 p.m.
Death watch for Mark Anthony Soliz
5 p.m.
A Fort Worth man who fatally shot a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today at the Huntsville "Walls" Unit.
Mark Anthony Soliz and his codefendant Jose Claremont Ramos Jr., knocked on the door of Nancy Weatherly on June 29, 2010 and pulled a 9-millimeter handgun. The duo pushed her inside the home and removed several electronics. Before leaving the residence, Soliz shot the victim in the back of the head causing her death.
