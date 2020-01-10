The potential for severe weather throughout Southeast Texas on Friday evening has a number of area high schools making schedule changes for their boys and girls basketball games.
Below are the confirmed changes so far:
HUNTSVILLE VS KINGWOOD PARK
The junior varsity game has been cancelled, with the varsity girl's team scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. in Paul Bohan Gym in Huntsville.
The boys will play at Kingwood Park and the game will start at 4 p.m.
NEW WAVERLY AT TRINITY
The junior varsity games have been cancelled, with the varsity girl's game scheduled to tip at 4:30 p.m. in Trinity. The boy's game will follow at 6 p.m.
