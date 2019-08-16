Huntsville’s public works department says over 165,000 gallons of wastewater spilled out of the Elkins Lake Dam Lift Station after a contractor lift station bypass failed.
A report filed to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, says that lift station that is part of the N.B. Davidson Wastewater Treatment Plant spilled domestic wastewater into a non-residential area of the Sam Houston National Forest. The spill took place approximately 1 ¾ miles south of Elkins Lake and officials say that no drinking water supplies or water sources were affected.
The spill occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 7:12 p.m. on Friday.
Officials recommend the following precautions for those living with a half mile of the affected area:
• Use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
• Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
• The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
• If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
• Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.
• Always wash hands thoroughly before preparing or eating food.
• Always wash hands thoroughly after any contact with animals, soil or diapers.
• Private well owners may wish to treat their well water, have their well water tested and inspect their wells for proper siting, construction and maintenance.
