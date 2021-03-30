Sam Houston's Ashley Lewis has been named the Southland Conference Player of the Year following a highly successful regular season for Lewis and the Bearkats, the league announced Tuesday.
Lewis, who was also a first-team all-conference selection, ranked No. 1 in the Southland in kills (204), kills per set (4.34) and points (232.5) while leading Sam Houston to a 10-2 record. The senior averaged 13.28 attacks per set, the fourth-most in the NCAA this season, while playing in all 47 of the Bearkats’ sets, starting all 12 matches and recording nine double-doubles.
Sophomore Morgan Janda was honored by the Southland as well, earning second-team all-conference honors after averaging 6.89 assists and 3.02 digs per set as the primary setter for an offense that was second in the league in kills per set and fourth in attack percentage. Janda has eight double-doubles in 2021 and has surpassed 30 assists on five occasions.
