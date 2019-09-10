Last statement of Mark Anthony Soliz
It’s 6:09 on September 10th. Kila and David, I wanted to apologize for the grief and the pain that I caused y’all. I’ve been considering changing my life. It took me 27 years to do so. Man, I want to apologize, I don’t know if me passing will bring y’all comfort for the pain and suffering I caused y’all. I am at peace. I understand now the pain that I caused y’all man, I don’t know what else to say. It took a while to drag these years out. I am going with a humble heart. I made wrong decisions but, I forgave myself. I made a discussion not because of myself, but because of everyone else. I forgave myself not for y’all, but the pain I caused to my family.
Oh man I didn’t know if y’all would come or not, but I am glad y’all did so I could talk to y’all. I know the pain when I talk to my grandma. I’m just glad I got a chance to talk to y’all.
Freddy, Bubble, Sophia … Oh man, thank you Jesus. I love y’all, but glad you brought Jesus into my life. Mom and dad throughout the years I turned my back on God for the wrong that I thought he committed … now that I have found him, let everyone know that I love them because he is there. I have love for y’all. Tell mom I love them and let dad know. To all my supporters out there, thank you for the support and positive wisdom and words. And to all the people who wrote me, and to all the people who have people on death row, show them love and support. They need it. Thank you for putting in the effort. I want to thank those that did. Bubble and Sophia God loves y’all. I love y’all. Mr. Warden I’m ready.
