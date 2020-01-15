Thank you, thank you. Where’s the victim’s family, O.K. I would like to say sorry for the grief I have caused. I hope you find peace, joy and closure. Whatever it takes to forgive me. I am sorry. I know you cannot forgive me, but I hope one day you will. To my friends, I love y’all. You have been good and such good influential people. I want to see the Lord Jesus so bad. I hope you all understand. I am going to ask the warden to start. And ask Jesus to help them to forgive me one day please. I am very sorry. For you guys, I love you. Thank you, warden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.