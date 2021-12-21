HUNTSVILLE — Despite dropping a Monday afternoon game to Fairfield, Huntsville was able to get back in the win column Tuesday, with a big victory over Aldine.
The Lady Hornets were able to breeze past the Lady Mustangs in their 52-20 win, despite not having their head coach and starting guard Alyiah Craft.
“We started off with some adversity with coach Bennett being out and our best player being out, I knew it was going to be a challenge for the girls to see that adversity they were going to have to deal with,” said Edward Hawkins, Huntsville women’s basketball assistant coach. “This game was a good one, we executed on offense in some places, but there are a lot of places that we need to continue to get better at. I’m really proud of the girls, they stepped up and they didn’t use their adversity as a crutch.”
After the Lady Hornets won the tip-off, they struggled to find anything offensively, after both teams were held scoreless for the opening two and a half minutes, the Lady Hornets powered their way to a 17-0 first quarter.
It wouldn’t stop there, as Hunstville opened the game on a 26-0 run, before Aldine scored at the halfway point of the second quarter.
“We were being patient and trusting on offense,” Hawkins said. “I know the girls were in shock, not having their captain, but being able to do those things that we are able to work on every day, and again they did a good job running the offense.”
As offense played a big role in the game for the Lady Hornets, their defense didn’t slack. Huntsville was able to come up with 20 defensive rebounds, while forcing 16 turnovers and adding 14 steals.
JaNavia Gage played a strong game, as she finished with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“We just need to clean it up and take care of the ball,” Hawkins added. “It’s something coach Bennett preaches every day – if we can minimize turnovers, we can be in the game with anybody, we just need to take care of the ball.”
Mahalia Twine led all scorers with 18 points.
The Lady Hornets will now get a few days to rest before they hit the floor in the Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational on Dec. 28 at Lake Ridge High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.