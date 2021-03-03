The Huntsville Lady Hornets moved to a new district this year, but that didn’t stop them from continuing their dominance in league play.
Huntsville cleaned up the recently unveiled District 16-5A girls basketball honors following an undefeated league championship. The Lady Hornets went on to defeat Texas High for a bi-district title and their first playoff win since 2011.
LaToya Bennett was a unanimous selection for Coach of the Year, while junior guard Aliyah Craft was voted the unanimous District 16-5A MVP and senior Alyssa Fielder was awarded Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Seniors Tya Rogers and KeNysha Johnson and freshman Mahalia Twine made the all-district first team, with sophomore JaNavia Gage and freshman A’Quarius Howard landing on the second team. Marka Sweat, Jakesi Fair, Madison Smith and Jada Johnson received honorable mentions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.